John Egan scores again to hand Sheffield United last-gasp win over Wolves

John Egan's stoppage-time header earned Sheffield United a dramatic 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane.
In the pouring South Yorkshire rain, both sides were evenly matched in the first half, with Ruben Neves coming closest to scoring for Wolves when one of his trademark free kicks hit the crossbar and went over the top.
Veteran Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp did have the ball in the net early in the second half, but he was ruled offside, and George Baldock timed his run into the penalty area to perfection but headed just wide.
Wolves never really hit top gear and did not have a shot on target in the second half, but they looked to have done enough to secure a point.