John Aldridge: Why Liverpool have no chance of getting Kylian Mbappe - unless they get rid of Mo Salah

Kylian Mbappe is rumoured to be on the brink of leaving Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool continuing to be linked with the French World Cup-winning forward.

Yet former Liverpool striker John Aldridge suggests there is 'no chance' of Mbappe sealing a move to Anfield - unless Mohamed Salah makes the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have spent this summer signing up their star names to new contracts rather than adding new faces to their squad, with full-back Andy Roberston the latest player to sign a fresh deal on Tuesday.

Now Aldridge has suggested reports linking Mbappe with a move to Liverpool are fanciful, with the Frenchman expected to seal a move to Real Madrid if he leaves PSG in this transfer window.

"There is no chance of Liverpool signing a player like Mbappe unless one of their big names leaves and that would have to be Salah," Aldo told us.

"I would love to see them go after players like Mbappe or Erling Haaland, but the club's owners have not looked at that kind of deal since they took over the club and I don't see it changing.

"That's not a criticism as Liverpool have had great success with these owners and in Jurgen Klopp, they have a manager who can bridge the financial gap between Liverpool and their rivals.

"Liverpool spent big on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, but that was using the money from the sale of Philippe Coutinho and a deal for a player like Mbappe would be too much for Liverpool."

Despite Aldridge's pessimism over a big-money move for Mbappe, he believes Liverpool need to add another player to their squad in the final week of the transfer window.

"I feel they need at least one more player," he added. "Their first eleven is strong and getting Virgil van Dijk back will make a massive difference to all areas of the team.

"But we saw last season that the squad was lacking depth when injuries kicked in and I feel they need an extra player in midfield to replace Gini Wijnaldum and maybe a proven goal scorer.

"I don't know if they will make those moves in the final week of the transfer window, but you wouldn't not want injuries to ruin another season for Liverpool."