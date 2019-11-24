John Aldridge: 'There's one obvious issue in Liverpool's unbeaten run - and I can't understand why it's happening'

For a second successive away game in the Premier League, Liverpool found a way to win despite turning in a horribly below-par performance as once again, their ability to snatch late winners kept them away from the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Their 2-1 win at Aston Villa a few weeks back needed a few strokes of luck to go with a couple of late goals and it was a similar story again at Crystal Palace, with a late Roberto Firmino goal getting them over the line for another vital three points.

It sounds crazy to suggest Liverpool are playing badly when they are heading towards December and have dropped just two Premier League points all season, but that is the reality right now and it must be freaking out their title rivals.

When Wilfried Zaha equalised for Palace in the 82nd minute yesterday, I questioned whether a Liverpool side that was not firing on anything like full power would find a way to get yet another late winner.

On a day when a lot of Klopp’s players looked leggy and jaded after the international break, Palace would justifiably argue that they were worthy of at least a point from a game that they may have fancied nicking after that late leveller.

Yet, as I said in my Sunday World column after that win at Villa Park earlier this month, this Liverpool team never know when they are beaten and it is a quality that has an huge impact on every game they play now.

For starters, the opposition know that this Liverpool team have developed a reputation for scoring late goals and that gets into the mindset of the opposition when they go into the closing stages of a match and are looking to hang on for a point.

Palace must have feared what was coming at them as Liverpool pushed for a later winner and you could see some panic in their defence as Firmino nicked the goal that continued their momentum at the top of the table.

That reputation for scoring late winners is also having an impact on the Liverpool team, as they must almost expect it to happen at this stage as they score time and again to snatch all three points in tight matches.

All that mattered yesterday was winning and with Manchester City playing in the late game, I can imagine they were hoping this was the day Liverpool would finally slip up and drop a couple of points.

That would have given them all the incentive they needed to try and trim the gap at the top of the table against Chelsea, but Pep Guardiola and his players were left to play catch up once again as Liverpool delivered another kick into their ribs with that late Firmino winner.

The teams hoping Liverpool will start dropping points sooner rather than later might be discouraged by yesterday’s events, but I would suggest there is every reason to believe this winning run will end sooner rather than later unless Klopp gets his team firing on all cylinders.

Defensively, there is something not right this season and I can’t put my finger on why Liverpool seem to be incapable of keeping clean sheets. They have the best defender in the world in Vigil van Dijk calling the shots at the back, a magnificent goalkeeper in Alisson and some great players in that back four and yet they continue to concede goals.

When Jordan Henderson went off after 79 minutes, the cracks in that defensive line were exposed and you have to question whether Liverpool can continue to pull out these wins when they keep letting in goals.

That said, they are so far ahead of most teams in the Premier League that they will score two or three goals in most games they play and when you look at their upcoming fixtures, you can’t see them dropping too many points.

An away game against Crystal Palace after so many players have been flying all over the world for international matches was always going to be a tricky match, but now Klopp has time to get his players ready for the Champions League game against Napoli on Wednesday and what looks like a pretty tasty run of fixtures.

Brighton and Everton at home are next on Liverpool’s agenda in the Premier League before they take on Bournemouth and Watford ahead of the FIFA World Club Cup out in Qatar.

If they can win those four league games, they will put themselves in a fantastic position as they set a pace at the top of the table that is tough for the rest to live with.

Draws are as good as defeats for the rest when they are trying to keep pace with a Liverpool side that are winning week after week and that intimidation factor will eventually see Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City drop points.

It’s far too early to suggest this Premier League title is Liverpool’s to lose, but they are certainly making statements every week that confirm they will take some stopping.

Online Editors