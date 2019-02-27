THERE are three big reasons reason why I now believe Manchester City are firm favourites to win the Premier League title and unfortunately, they all wear red Liverpool shirts.

THERE are three big reasons reason why I now believe Manchester City are firm favourites to win the Premier League title and unfortunately, they all wear red Liverpool shirts.

John Aldridge: There are three reasons why Man City are now title favourites - and they all wear Liverpool jerseys

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have struggled to hit top form consistently throughout this season and they have been especially off-key in the opening two months of 2019.

That was confirmed once again against Manchester United on Sunday, as the trio who are capable of firing Liverpool’s title challenge went missing once again and two more points were dropped in the battle with City.

Liverpool fans should be excited to see their team at the top of the table with just 11 games left to play, but there is negativity around the team at the moment and I share that heading into tonight’s game against Watford at Anfield.

It was this time last year that Salah, Firmino and Mane came alive and produced performances that blew Champions League teams away and fuelled the belief that Jurgen Klopp had a team capable of ending Liverpool’s 29-year wait for a Premier League title.

What we have seen from Liverpool in the draws against Leicester, West Ham, Bayern Munich and then United is a team that has lost its way a little and suddenly, tonight’s game against Watford is massive for their season.

In fact, I believe Liverpool need to get nine points from their next three Premier League games to get some of the momentum back that they have clearly lost, with wins against Watford, Everton and Burnley now essential to keep their title hopes alive.

They head into tonight’s game a point ahead of Manchester City, but it feels like all the impetus is with Pep Guardiola’s side and Klopp has to find a way to get his three forward players firing before it’s too late.

One problem the Liverpool manager has got is the back-up players he has to call upon in the forward positions are not making an impact, with Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge all coming up short when called up.

Xherdan Shaqiri has made his mark at times, but look through the Liverpool squad list and you will appreciate they are not scoring enough goals to get through the next eleven matches to win the title.

If the front three are not scoring, midfielders need to chip in with contributions and that’s not happening, with Gini Wijnaldum scoring two goals so far, while Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson have yet to break their goal duck in the Premier League this season.

In addition, Liverpool don’t score enough long-range goals for my liking and in their eagerness to get victories over the last few weeks, they have been over-elaborating in their build-up play and trying to walk the ball into the net.

All of these issues are linked to the tension the players feel in the club’s efforts to end the long wait for a league title, but they have to find a way to deal with it because this issue is not going to go away.

If Liverpool come up short in their bid to win the Premier League this season, 2020 will mark 30 years since they were last crowned as kings of England and the stakes will continue to rise as each year ticks by.

Despite my pessimism, I still feel Liverpool have a squad capable of achieving glory in the next couple of months and it’s up to Klopp and his attacking players to find that spark you associate with champions once more.

If they don’t discover it tonight, I feel they will drop more points against a strong Watford side that have beaten Everton and Cardiff in their last two matches and will come to Anfield playing with the kind of freedom Liverpool are lacking right now.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Herald Sport