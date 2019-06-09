John Aldridge has called on Liverpool to break the bank to sign Ajax centre back Matthijs de Ligt ahead of an assault on the 2019/20 Premier League title.

John Aldridge singles out the player who could turn Liverpool into Premier League champions next season

Liverpool enjoyed a sensational 2018/19 campaign, winning a sixth European Cup while amassing 97 points in the league - the third highest total ever. However, Pep Guardiola's magnificent Man City side claimed one point more en route to back-to-back titles, with Jurgen Klopp now left to plot how to take down their rivals next year.

Speaking to The Sunday World, Liverpool legend Aldridge thinks the Reds should look to reunite centre back Virgil van Dijk with his international colleague at Anfield in a bid to end what would be a 30-year wait for a domestic title next May.

De Ligt was one of the stars of Ajax's memorable run to the Champions League final, with only an injury time goal from Spurs star Lucas Moura denying the Dutch side a place in the decider.

The 19-year-old Ajax captain has earned many admirers across Europe during his short career, with Barcelona thought to be the favourites to secure his signature this summer, with Man United lurking close behind.

However, Aldridge says that Liverpool should use their status as European champions to try and lure de Ligt to Anfield.

"Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt have formed a great defensive partnership with the Netherlands and I'm sure they would like to build on that at Liverpool," Aldridge said.

"Any player who saw the way Liverpool won the Champions League this season and the incredible scenes on the streets of the city as the team returned home last Sunday would want a piece of that, and de Ligt is the kind of player that Klopp should be targeting.

"Liverpool should go after him."

