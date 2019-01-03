John Aldridge: 'Opportunity is knocking for Klopp and his players'

Liverpool have a huge psychological advantage heading into tonight’s massive game against Manchester City and it could be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome.

I was at Anfield a few weeks back to watch City manager Pep Guardiola stun everyone with tactics that he had never used before, as he showed huge respect to Liverpool by playing a cautious, defensive game against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While it nearly worked as City missed a late penalty to nick a 1-0 win, the sight of this legendary manager showing real fear as he took on Liverpool was a ‘moral victory’ Klopp and his players will not forget.

Guardiola is a wonderful manager and his brand of football is all about playing on the front foot, but he displayed his version of ‘parking the bus’ at Anfield and even admitted after the game that taking on Liverpool in a straight battle of attacking football would have been counter-productive.

Clearly, Liverpool’s three wins against City in 2018 left a lasting scar on a side that appeared to be unbeatable in the Premier League until their recent defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester and now they face the ultimate test against the new title favourites.

Liverpool’s 4-3 Premier League win against City at Anfield last January showed that City are beatable and they didn’t know how to handle it when they were then hammered by the Reds in the Champions League quarter-final a few weeks later.

They were chastening experiences that confirmed Liverpool are a step or two ahead of City when no players are sent off and refereeing decisions are even for both sides and this is why opportunity is knocking for Klopp and his players in this latest meeting.

This is a massive match, but we should also remember it is the first game of January and that means there is a long way to go in this title race whatever happens at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

I don’t buy into Guardiola’s comments suggesting the title race will be over if Liverpool win this game because even if they open up a 10-point advantage over City with a victory, we have seen how these things can turn around very quickly in the space of two or three results.

What happens if goalkeeper Alisson and or defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk pick up injuries at the training ground this morning that keeps them out of action for a couple of months?

Liverpool don’t have strong back-up for Andy Robertson in the full-back role and while they have some wonderful attacking options, Mohamed Salah would be a big loss if he was out for an extended period of time.

There will be just 17 Premier League games left for Liverpool after this match against City and if they head into the second half of the season with a 10-point lead over City, they will need to go on a winning run of 12-15 games to have a chance of closing that gap.

Yet the reigning Premier League champions are more than capable of winning a dozen games on the bounce and this is why I believe tonight’s clash will not decide who will be crowned as Premier League champions in May.

Liverpool should treat this game like any other. Klopp won’t change the way he wants his team to play and the only tweak may be that he puts some experience and weight into his midfield and dilutes a little attacking edge as a result.

I’d expect Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and possibly James Milner to be included in a central trio that will be tasked with breaking up City’s passing game and as we saw in the games against them last season, Liverpool’s forward players will give them plenty of trouble if they are given a chance. City will probably target young Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren if they are both selected by Klopp and while that may be an area of concern for Liverpool, I’d back Trent to come out on top and would be hopeful Van Dijk can protect Lovren if he is put under pressure.

The stakes could not be higher and the nerves will be flowing for Liverpool fans who are daring to believe 2019 could be the year that sees the long wait for a first title of the Premier League era come to an end.

I’m daring to believe my old club can be champions after their sensational start to this season, but they need to ensure they keep their feet on the ground and don’t allow themselves to think too far ahead.

Herald