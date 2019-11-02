John Aldridge: 'One name on the team-sheet surprised me today - and it almost backfired on Liverpool'

It seemed as if Liverpool were going to have one of those days when nothing went in their favour, but two late goals gave them three points that must have represented a kick in the solar plexus for Manchester City.

Let’s be honest, Liverpool were poor against a Villa side intent on defending at all costs as they got lucky with a VAR decision to give them the opening goal, and while Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the game and created chance after chance in the second half, it felt like it would be one of those days when nothing would fall for them.

Liverpool have been fantastic in the last few months, but there have been moments when strokes of good fortune have gone in their favour at the right time and it just felt like that story was going to be reversed against Villa.

The little deflections you need to win a tight game went against Liverpool and the refereeing decisions all went in Villa’s favour, so you have to hand it to this incredible winning machine for finding a way to get three points out of nothing.

With Mohamed Salah horribly off the pace and correctly taken off by Klopp after 65 minutes, the woeful performance of Roberto Firmino did nothing to help the Liverpool cause.

Then we get to Mane, who was booked for diving in the first half and missed big chances before his afternoon finally took a turn for the better with the final act of a dramatic game.

The sight of Klopp and his coaching staff going mad at the final whistle confirmed that this was a massive moment in this Premier League story for Liverpool and while we are only just into November, a momentum switch this weekend could have been hugely significant.

Manchester City come to Anfield next weekend and if the gap at the top of the table was down to just three points, Pep Guardiola’s side would have headed into that game in upbeat mood against a Liverpool side who would have been accused of losing their nerve at the top of the table.

Yet after City’s late winner against Southampton looked set to trim Liverpool’s lead at the top, the title favourites found a way to get a win from nowhere as Andy Robertson snatched a late equaliser and Mane then stole the most dramatic of late goals.

If Liverpool now back this up by beating Manchester City at Anfield next Sunday, this incredible start to the season for Klopp’s side will provide them with a platform to push on and target the club’s first English league title in 30 years, and games like this give the impression that this team are finally ready to end that long wait.

I won’t get carried away as there are still so many games to play this season, but this was the kind of win you associate with a team ready to win the title and the impact it will have in both the Liverpool and City dressing rooms will be massive.

This Liverpool team never give up and while I have to admit I’d lost hope of a late revival at Villa Park, Klopp’s players don’t know when they are beaten.

I was surprised when I saw Klopp’s team-sheet and saw the name of Adam Lallana in the line-up and especially in the position he was asked to play.

While I have shifted my view on squad rotation in recent years and can now see why the top managers need to shake up their team to keep players fresh ahead of European games, Lallana is not a player who is cut out to play that holding midfield role.

That may have contributed to a shaky start for Liverpool as their defensive line was exposed a little too often and once Villa had a goal, they dared to believe they could get a win in what felt like a cup final for them.

On a day when a lot of Liverpool’s players were below par, the only hope they had heading into the final 10 minutes was that their impressive full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would could up with something magical and that’s precisely what happened.

Robertson’s header to draw the scores level three minutes from time was one I would have been proud of and then you asked whether they could find a winner?

Mane stepped up to answer that question, as attention then turn to that massive game against City.

Online Editors