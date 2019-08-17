John Aldridge: Liverpool victory all the more impressive after being let down by the Premier League

Can anyone explain to me why that fixture was not moved to today or even Monday?

Southampton would have happily moved the game forward 24 hours and it would have been a sensible solution just three days after Liverpool represented English football in a showpiece European game.

Chelsea got the raw end of the deal when they had two days less to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup game than Liverpool as they played at Old Trafford last Sunday and this week, the roles were reversed.

Regular readers of my column will know that I don't buy into the theory that players are tired and need rest, but when you play extra-time and take part in a penalty shoot-out in sweltering conditions five hours away from home on a Wednesday night, you should not be playing an away game at Southampton three days later.

The Premier League could have looked at that Liverpool v Chelsea game in the Super Cup and made provisions for both teams to give them every assistance possible to produce their best in the game in Turkey and back in the Premier League.

This is the entertainment business and we want to see players and teams producing top level performances, but the Premier League did not help their two European contestants this week with their scheduling and I feel that was wrong.

You could sense that Liverpool were a little groggy in the early stages of the game at St Mary's Stadium and that would have been because they were finding their feet after a draining 120 minutes and more in Istanbul.

Southampton could easily have been ahead as Adrian came to Liverpool's rescue once again with some crucial saves, but the European champions turned on the style once Sadio Mane fired them into the lead with a stunning goal just before half-time.

Mane has been brilliant so far this season and his goal against his former club yesterday was a work of art, with his and Liverpool's performance in the second half going up a few levels.

You have to applaud Mane for the form he has shown in the opening three matches of this season.

He missed pre-season due to international commitments and has come back in great form and hungry for goals. Mane may get tired at some point in the next few months.

But he has looked so sharp in the last week and on a day when Mohamed Salah was not at his best, it needed Mane and Roberto Firmino to fire Liverpool's forward line and once again, the duo delivered.

Mane's movement and awareness is especially impressive as he returned to St Mary's Stadium and stretched Southampton's defence from first to last.

He senses where he needs to be and the understanding he has with Firmino is great to watch, with the pair so important in a forward line that gives Salah the chance to do what he does best when he is on top of his game.

The reality was that the final scoreline of 2-1 did not provide an accurate reflection of the game, as Liverpool would have cruised to victory if they had not conceded a silly late goal.

Once Firmino scored the second goal, it felt like Southampton were about to be blown away and the link-up between Mane and Andy Robertson to create a chance for a third goal was just breathtaking.

