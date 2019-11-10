John Aldridge: 'Liverpool players would love nothing better than to ram Pep's words down his throat'

We all know the sequence of events by now folks and it goes something like this; Guardiola's Manchester City side come from behind to snatch a late winner against Southampton, and as their winning goal went in Liverpool are 1-0 down at Aston Villa.

A few minutes later, Pep is back in the dressing room and what he thought was going to be a breakthrough day for City, closing the gap at the top to three points, turned out to be a kick in the teeth, as Liverpool came from behind to win at Villa Park.

From there, he's gone into his interview, someone has told him that Liverpool won and Sadio Mane has got booked for simulation and he couldn't resist having a little pop.

Well, his comment that Liverpool are divers may well come back to haunt him today.

Jurgen Klopp's players would love nothing better than ramming those words down his throat in the biggest game of the Premier League season and I suspect Guardiola has pointed his accusing finger at precisely the wrong area of the Liverpool team.

It sounds strange to say the team with a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League and on course for the last-16 of the Champions League are not playing well, but that is the reality for Liverpool right now.

They were bang average by their standards in the 2-1 Champions League win against Genk on Tuesday night and that has been the story on a few occasions this season, with their leaking defence compounded by a misfiring front three who have let standards slip.

Sadio Mane was dreadful at Villa last weekend and still managed to come up with the late winner, so I'd give him an eight out of 10 so far this season as he has been the best of the forward line.

As for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, it would be hard to give them much more than six out of 10 for their efforts and Klopp confirmed Salah was out of touch and Klopp replaced him after 65 minutes at Villa and no one could argue that was the wrong decision.

Liverpool fans can hope that Guardiola's diving swipe will inspire Mane, Firmino and Salah today because if that trio serve up nine out of 10 performances this afternoon, City will be blown away at Anfield.

You have to respect City as a team, and even if you don't like the way they have gone about buying their success they will be a real threat to Liverpool as long as they have not been psyched out of the game before it starts by their manager.

You look back at the Amazon documentary that went behind the scenes at Manchester City a couple of seasons back and even then it was clear that Guardiola was worried about Liverpool.

He could see the threat they posed to his team and that threat has become a reality now, with Klopp's men winning the Champions League last season and leading the way in this year's league even though their net spend is a fraction of what City have invested.

Guardiola also spoke about how intimidating Anfield is for the opposition and suggested he wants to try and recreate that atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium – but that is never going to happen.

You can buy great players and effectively spend your way to trophy success, but you cannot buy history, tradition and passion and that is what Liverpool will always have over City.

I'm surprised Guardiola has been making these comments about Liverpool as it has exposed his paranoia, which is a little strange for a manager who has achieved so much. Maybe he had things all his own way at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and then at Man City, so he is not comfortable with another team coming along and taking some of the glory away from him.

Well, get used to it Pep because Liverpool are not going anywhere and if they beat your team today, you will be staring up at a nine-point deficit that will send you into the international break feeling very sorry for yourself.

There is a theory that Liverpool should take a draw from this game, maintain their six-point lead at the top and be satisfied with that, but I beg to differ on this occasion.

In my eyes, this is a moment for Liverpool to put their foot on City's throats, go for the win and try and get that extended lead that will be crucial both in terms of points and also from a psychological perspective for the rest of the season.

These top-of-the-table clashes are vital on so many levels and when you look back on the final analysis of last season, City took four points from the two games against Liverpool and that was decisive in their one-point title win.

With the dark nights coming in, this will effectively be a match under the lights at Anfield and as Guardiola openly admits, that is a scenario that gives him nightmares.

Thanks to his pre-match comments that effectively accused Liverpool of being cheats, I suspect Guardiola has made the team he fears more than any other angry ahead of a game that could define this Premier League season.

