John Aldridge: Liverpool made a huge mistake not signing Erling Haaland when they had the chance
But the Norwegian needs to produce the good year after year to join the elite list
John Aldridge
ERLING Haaland came onto my radar for the first time in October 2019.
Latest Premier League
West Ham won’t consider any Declan Rice bids until season is over
Howard Webb’s Sky Sports appearance a watershed moment for Premier League as curtain is pulled back on VAR
Ex-Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward gets a new job – a year after leaving Old Trafford
A closer look at the many permutations in the battle to beat the drop in the Premier League
John Aldridge: Liverpool made a huge mistake not signing Erling Haaland when they had the chance
Mauricio Pochettino's methods: Hot coals, lemons, breaking mental barriers and the Gacon test
Current Arsenal squad dissected: Who stays and who goes for title also-rans?
‘We deserve many things’ – Aymeric Laporte believes Manchester City have earned treble chance
Gary Neville thinks Arsenal ‘threw away title’, comparing effort to Newcastle failure under Kevin Keegan
Miguel Delaney: Mikel Arteta knows why the Gunners suffered title agony
Top Stories
‘A lot of creatives publishing original work might start to think, what’s the point?’ – How industry insiders see the AI revolution
Roy Curtis: Only one way for Rory McIlroy to stop the amateur psychology analysis – win a Major this week
‘I was never so sure that I was going to have a great week at Augusta’ – Rory McIlroy to use Masters misery as a positive
Rapist and senior associate of Kinahan crime gang appears in court for breaching Sex Offenders Act
Latest NewsMore
Katie Taylor promoter warns of ‘real threat’ as UK security officers flown in for Dublin fight
40 relatives claim farmer left multimillion-euro estate to criminal relation due to deceit and undue influence
Rapist and senior associate of Kinahan crime gang appears in court for breaching Sex Offenders Act
Latest | Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa as PGA Championship tee times announces
Pensioner who thought he was investing in cryptocurrency now believes he was victim of ‘elaborate sting’, High Court hears
KBC shareholders to bank windfall from sale of Irish business
Man ‘glorified’ his role in garda death bank raid by getting tattoo of gangsters with guns, trial told
Debenhams workers win key legal battle in challenge to their collective redundancies
American football round-up: Mulray’s pick spoils Trojans’ party
Widow of cancer patient (45) who died after medical procedure settles her High Court action against Dublin hospital