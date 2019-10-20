John Aldridge: 'Liverpool have a real chance to hammer a nail into Manchester United's coffin'

None of us can remember the last time United were 4/1 to beat Liverpool in a home game, and while the bookies rarely get these things wrong I would be wary of getting too carried away by the notion that this game is a mismatch that can only go one way.

As we saw last February when Liverpool went to Old Trafford and came away with a 0-0 draw that contributed to them missing out on winning the Premier League title, this mammoth fixture doesn’t always go the way you might expect, and I want to see Jurgen Klopp’s men show a little more ruthlessness as they look to equal a Premier League record this afternoon.

If they beat United they will record an 18th successive Premier League win, and it would send out another big message to Manchester City in the title race, but I don’t think its a foregone conclusion by any means.

That said, if Liverpool were to record a convincing win in one of the marquee games of any Premier League season, it might well have massive ramifications for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who I believe is walking on a tightrope as he clings on to his job.

Solskjaer seems like a nice guy and comes across well in his interviews, but I never believed he was right for the United job from the off, and nothing I have seen since he was given the job permanently shifts my stance on that.

He appears to be a long way out of his depth at United and I can’t see him staying in the job for much longer, whatever happens today.

If Liverpool were to go and beat United by three or four goals, the axe could fall on him on Monday morning, and that is why I believe we will see a United side giving everything for the cause this afternoon.

That has not been the case in some matches over the last few weeks as United have looked horribly off pace as they put together their worst start to a season since the days when I was playing up front for Liverpool.

There is clearly something very badly wrong at United because when I look at their best team on a sheet of paper, it looks good enough to give anyone a game when everyone is firing.

A back four of Ashley Young, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a midfield featuring Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and impressive youngster Daniel James, along with the pace and power of Marcus Rashford up front looks like the basis of a good side.

That’s why it’s a little confusing they are doing as badly as they have been over recent months, with this horrible run of form an extension of what we saw from them at the back end of last season.

I take quite a lot of satisfaction in suggesting no United player would get into Liverpool’s best XI at this moment in time, but I look at what Solskjaer is working with and he should be getting better results.

Paul Pogba is out of the game today, and while that is no big loss to them as he is nowhere near as good as he thinks he is, the probable absence of keeper David de Gea is a huge blow for United as he has been man-of-the-match time and again against Liverpool in recent years.

What’s left is a team lacking in confidence, but they still have some good players and I would expect Solskjaer to leave some of his youngsters on the sidelines today as he goes for proven performers in a high-pressure game.

I would still expect James and Rashford to get into his line-up, and that duo could cause a few ripples in the Liverpool backline if they are given the time and space to use their pace.

I remember seeing Rashford’s name on the United team sheet a couple of seasons back and my heart sank because I knew what he was capable of and sure enough, he popped up with a couple of fine goals to win the game.

Like many United players, Rashford appears to be sadly lacking in confidence and the prospect of taking on Virgil van Dijk is probably the last thing he needs, but this kind of occasion can turn around seasons for teams and players.

United v Liverpool has always been a massive football match, but it has become a Cup Final for the Manchester half of this long-running feud in the last couple of years as these two sides have been moving in opposite directions.

During the Alex Ferguson era, they held all the aces and even on the occasions when Liverpool raided Old Trafford and came away with three points, United claimed all the plaudits at the end of the season as they finished the season with trophies.

Back then, getting a win over United was a massive consolation prize for Liverpool, but this story has been turned on its head and now and it is the team from Manchester who are dreaming of winning single games against big rivals rather than eyeing up a Premier League title triumph, which is clearly a million miles out of their reach.

The significance of this encounter was highlighted at Anfield last December, as Jose Mourinho was clinging on to his job at United and it needed a big defeat against Liverpool to trigger his sacking.

I don’t like to see any manager lose his job, but I wonder whether we will see a repeat of that story and the end of another doomed Old Trafford managerial reign if Liverpool beat United in comfortable fashion today.

My prediction? As regular readers of my Sunday World column will know, I tend to be a pessimist when it comes to Liverpool, but they are a few steps ahead of United at the moment, and while I don’t expect it to be easy,

Klopp’s side should win by the odd goal.

