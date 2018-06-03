Despite an excellent season, Liverpool must sign a new goalkeeper if they want to progress further, according to club legend John Aldridge.

John Aldridge: Jurgen Klopp has got so much right - but there's an obvious problem that he must fix this summer

Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to the Champions League final after a series of scintillating European performances, but two huge errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius saw Real Madrid prevail 3-1 in Kiev last weekend.

Karius has been heavily scrutinised since his arrival from Mainz in the summer of 2016, while Liverpool's other goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, has also been guilty of making mistakes during his Anfield tenure. It is thought that Klopp is keen to replace Karius and Mignolet with a more reliable shot-stopper, with Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson believed to be the club's top target.

Writing in today's Sunday World, Aldridge says that it is time for Liverpool to move on from their German goalkeeper, and he lays some of the blame for the catastrophic Champions League final blunders at the manager's door. "How on earth does Karius come back from errors of that magnitude in a Champions League final?," Aldridge asked.

"The truth is, he probably can’t come back in a Liverpool shirt as those kinds of errors in a game of that magnitude cannot be forgotten quickly. The fans have been all over him on social media and if he is standing between the sticks for Liverpool in the opening game of the season, just imagine the pressure he will be under." "You have to ask a question or two of the Liverpool manager on this issue," he added.

"So many observers have suggested Karius was not up to the job of being first choice keeper for the club and that decision came back to bite him. "Klopp has got so much right this season and during his tenure as Liverpool manager, but he has not solved the goalkeeping problem and he has to make sure that issue is resolved this summer."

Online Editors