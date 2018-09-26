JURGEN Klopp has assembled the best squad in the history of Liverpool FC and that’s why I believe he should take the domestic cup competitions a little more seriously this season.

John Aldridge: Jurgen Klopp has created the best squad in Liverpool's history - and tonight is the time to show it

It may sound like a grand statement to say this is the strongest Liverpool group of players have had to call on, but Klopp has at least two top-level performers who could fit into every position and that is the sign of a top quality group of players.

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the League Cup tonight and while I appreciate winning the Premier League or Champions League will be the priority for Klopp, there is no reason why he can’t have a real go at winning a domestic cup competition.

We keep hearing the critics saying the time has come for Klopp to prove he is the real deal by picking up his first trophy at Liverpool and while I don’t believe he needs to win a cup competition to cement his status as one of the best tacticians in the game, it would be nice to shut a few people up and put that issue to bed.

I think it’s sad that the modern game has shifted its priorities to the point that cup competitions have become an afterthought because in my playing days, they were the ultimate targets.

The First Division title winners’ medal I have from Liverpool’s 1987/88 season is something I will always be proud to own, but FA Cup glory a year later meant so much more as that was the competition I had always wanted to win when I was growing up and dreaming of playing for my club.

The surprise League Cup win I enjoyed with Oxford United in 1986 is always one of the best days of my career and leading Tranmere to the League Cup final as their manager in 2000 was another wonderful memory.

Sadly, Martin O’Neill’s Leicester beat us in that final at Wembley, but the achievement of leading a little club like Tranmere to a major final gave the club’s fans the greatest day of their lives and they still talk about it now when I bump into Rovers supporters.

Winning trophies used to be what mattered in the game, yet we now live in an age where a manager can claim to have had a successful season if he finishes fourth and goes out in the first round of every cup competition.

I hope Klopp finds a balance between his priorities and giving the two English cup competitions some respect this season because as we have seen in the past, he views these games as little more than practice matches to give young kids a chance.

He fielded a youth team in an FA Cup match not so long ago, but he doesn’t need to do that now when you look at the top-class players in his squad who need some game time against Chelsea tonight.

Even if he rests his entire first choice team, Klopp can send a strong Liverpool side into battle tonight and I hope we need a side that will have enough experience and quality to see off Chelsea and mount a strong challenge in the League Cup.

Simon Mignolet should start in goal, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno would make up a decent defensive line and he also has some great options in midfield as Fabinho and Naby Keita could both do with a start, while Jordan Henderson could be used off the bench if needed.

Up front, I would expect him to rest Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Daniel Sturridge, Xherdan Shaqiri and Dominic Solanke need a start and he can have some his big-hitters on the bench to use if required.

I am all for giving young kids a chance when the time is right, but Chelsea are likely to field a strong team and this is not the moment for Klopp to take too many risks and threaten the momentum the team has built up so far.

Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may be the priority this week and he might be right to think like that, but he has a squad with enough depth to ensure he can be ambitious in his team selection in this first game against the Blues.

There is nothing like winning a trophy to give a team confidence and self-belief and even though a League Cup alone will not mean Liverpool have a successful season, they should give everything they have got to be in the final at Wembley in February.

