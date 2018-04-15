Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Jurgen Klopp should rest Mo Salah for some of the remaining Premier League games - even it if harms the Egyptian's chances of winning Player of the Year and the Golden Boot.

John Aldridge: It's time for Klopp to have an uncomfortable conversation with Mo Salah for Liverpool's greater good

Salah netted his 30th league goal of the season during Liverpool's comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday and now leads Spurs striker Harry Kane by five goals in the race to be crowned the top scorer in the division.

However, with Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma looming, and a golden opportunity to claim the club's sixth European Cup, Aldridge thinks that Klopp must be cautious with his team selection in the Premier League for the 'greater good'. Writing in his Sunday World column today, Aldridge says that the Reds boss should use his dynamic front three of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane sparingly in the league to ensure they are fit and firing for European action.

"Jurgen Klopp should sit down for what would be an uncomfortable conversation with Mo Salah in the next few days, as I believe the moment has come for him to make what would be a huge sacrifice for the good of the team," Aldridge said. "Salah deserves to be crowned Footballer of the Year and to carry off the Premier League's Golden Boot but a bigger picture has emerged that is more important than all of that now.

"When Klopp looks to pick his team for next Saturday's game against West Brom, he needs to make the best use of his squad and ensure that his first-choice front three are fresh and raring to go for the first leg of the Roma tie at Anfield the following Tuesday. "Liverpool then have a home game against Stoke and I would encourage Klopp to rest his front three for that one and have them ready for what will be a difficult game at the Stadio Olympico in Rome."

Online Editors