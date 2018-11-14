John Aldridge: 'If Klopp had Guardiola's money to spend, Liverpool would be matching Man City's achievements'

I SUGGESTED in my Herald column last month that Manchester City would run away with the Premier League title once again this season – and nothing we have seen in the first 12 games of the season will shift my mind

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have done well to stay within touching distance of a City team that swept Manchester United aside without the need to move out of second gear on Sunday.

But this is what I would expect from a side that has benefited from so much incredible investment. I firmly believe that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would have produced a team to match the Premier League champions if he had been given the hundreds of millions Pep Guardiola has had to create this fantastic City side, but the reality is they will always have more money than the rest.

Liverpool have splashed the cash on a few players in the last year or so, but the investment in City has been sustained for many years and the result is this wonderful team of champions who could well finish this season with 100 points again. While Liverpool have not been at their best this season, their win against Fulham on Sunday meant they collected their 30th point from 12 matches and in most other seasons, that would be enough to open up a handy lead at the top of the table.

The trouble they have is that this is the Manchester City era and I don’t see it ending any time soon.

