John Aldridge - 'I suspect Man United fans are embarrassed to see their team using such negative tactics'

John Aldridge says he expects Man United to adopt a cautious approach in today's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield - and reckons that Red Devils fans are embarrassed by Jose Mourinho's 'negative tactics'.

Liverpool vs Man United has failed to live up to the hype in recent years, with Mourinho's men successfully stifling Jurgen Klopp's side in a way that has been effective but not great for the neutral.

Liverpool haven't beaten Man United in the league since their brush with glory in 2013/14, with the Red Devils enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run against their rivals in the Premier League.

Writing in today's Sunday World, John Aldridge says that he expects Mourinho to set his side out in a defensive way once again, and is hoping that Liverpool can score an early goal to open up the game.

"Even when he had a great Chelsea team, Mourinho showed limited ambition in away matches against Liverpool as he set out to frustrate his opponents and try and hit them on the break," Aldridge said.

"Now he’s in charge of a United side lacking quality and confidence, I expect him to stick to the script today and it will be up to Liverpool to try and break them down. This fixture at Anfield has been pretty horrible to watch in recent years, as United have shown respect/fear of Liverpool to the point that they have stifled entertainment and done everything possible to avoid a heavy beating.

"You would like to see the two giants going toe to toe in what could be a great advert for the game, but Mourinho knows his side will get hammered if he shows too much ambition. For the sake of the watching millions around the world, an early Liverpool goal would be the ideal scenario as it would force United to come out of their shell, but scoring will be easier said than done against a side likely to park the bus, a truck and anything else they can find in front of their goal in a bid to cling on for a 0-0 draw. I suspect United fans are embarrassed to see their team using such negative tactics."

