John Aldridge gives his early-term gradings of the Premier League's big guns

Plenty of pundits have suggested Liverpool have the title in the bag after winning their first eight league games and opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the table on a Manchester City side that have shown real flaws in their armoury for the first time in a couple of years.

While City’s defeats against Norwich and Wolves have highlighted defensive problems that have always been there for Pep Guardiola’s side, the bigger picture should be that teams will now go into games against City with an ambition to do a little more than trying to avoid a hammering.

European teams have taken them on with a little more ambition over the last couple of years and the result has been that City have never even made it past the Champions League quarter-finals under Guardiola, so maybe their aura has been shaken a little by the events of what has been a remarkable few weeks in England’s top division on so many levels.

Here are my early-term gradings for what we have seen so far from the Premier League’s big-hitters. And to say some of them 'must do better' would be a dramatic understatement.

LIVERPOOL

Points: 24 - Grade: A-

You may be surprised to see me giving Liverpool a little less than a perfect A after their flawless start to the season, but I honestly feel we have not seen anything like the best of Jurgen Klopp’s European champions yet.

They were outstanding in the first half of the Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg last week, but there is a lot more to come from Liverpool and, especially, their main man Mohamed Salah.

What they have shown so far is a fantastic winning mentality and they have created a wonderful platform to build on. It’s up to the rest to catch Liverpool now, but to say the title race is theirs to lose in October is just madness.

MANCHESTER CITY

Points: 16 - Grade: B

City have been brilliant at times this season, with their 8-0 win against Watford evidence of what they can do to opponents who are scared stiff of them, but there is a change of mood around Guardiola’s side.

Their failure to replace Vincent Kompany (right) was a mistake that has been compounded by the injury to Aymeric Laporte, meaning a defence that was always their weak spot does not look strong enough to stand up to even the most gentle of prodding.

Their next game against an in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park will be a test for them as Roy Hodgson’s men have given City problems in the last couple of years – and while I expect them to spend a fortune signing a defender in January, they need to make sure they are still in touch with Liverpool by then.

CHELSEA

Points: 14 - Grade: C

Frank Lampard has overseen a radical change of direction at Chelsea and the early signs are positive.

This is a club that bought their way to a place at the game’s top table with some big spending in the transfer market, so to change that policy and embrace younger players and giving them time to flourish in the first team is a big shift.

Lampard had no choice in following that path due to Chelsea’s transfer embargo, but I like what I see from some of their young players and they have a real chance of challenging for a top-four finish if Tottenham and Manchester United continue to struggle.

ARSENAL

Points: 15 - Grade: C-

The league table suggests Arsenal are ready to challenge for a top-four finish once again this season, but I am not convinced Unai Emery’s team are much better than last season.

They are still there for the taking defensively and adding David Luiz to their line-up has not helped them in that area of their team, so I would reserve judgement on whether Arsenal are a team on the way up until Christmas at the earliest.

They rely heavily on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals and they could collapse if he was out with a long-term injury.

TOTTENHAM

Points: 11 - Grade: D

I am an admirer of the route Tottenham have followed in recent years, as they built a good team without paying out crazy money on transfer fees and exploding their wage bill, but it seems this chapter has come to an end for them.

There is clearly something very wrong in that Spurs dressing room and whether their manager Mauricio Pochettino is the problem or their players have finally lost patience with being paid a third of what they could get elsewhere is the issue, they could end up outside of the top four places in the Premier League unless something changes very quickly.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are horribly out of form and Tottenham may need to move on without them, but they could still turn it around if they find some quick solutions.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Points: 9 - Grade: E

I never believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a manager equipped to revive Manchester United and when you look at the team he is putting into battle each week, I don’t see them getting into the top four by the end of the season.

Solskjaer will be gone sooner rather than later and the next United manager needs to be someone with a top-class CV and with a vision to take a great club back to where they should be with what will be a long-term rebuild.

Next week’s game against Liverpool could push Solskjaer closer to the edge at a club that has paid a heavy price for signing footballers who believe they are more important than the massive club paying their wages.

THE FAST STARTERS: Leicester, Crystal Palace & Burnley

I watched Leicester in action at Anfield last weekend and while Brendan Rodgers has done a decent job in his first few months as the club’s manager, the only way I see them finishing in the top four is if Tottenham, Manchester United and one of Arsenal or Chelsea slip up.

Palace have also started brightly and have 14 points on the board, but they will drop back and finish in mid-table obscurity and the same will be true of Burnley, despite their improved performances this season.

The truth is, Liverpool and Manchester City are further ahead of the chasing pack than they were at this time last season, when the duo finished 25 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

We all knew it would be a two-team title race once again this season and the only conclusion we can draw at this stage much be that any side finishing ahead of Liverpool this season will end up as Premier League champions.

