John Aldridge: Compare how Klopp approached playing Man City to Mourinho - it is night and day

Liverpool confirmed last Sunday that Manchester City are beatable if you have a go at them - and I hope more teams take a hint from this point forward and remove the fear factor.

Liverpool’s forward line was too potent for the City defence and every time I have seen John Stones play at Anfield, he has had a bloody nightmare!

The 4-3 scoreline flattered City as they were well beaten and it confirmed my belief that Liverpool are not too far behind the league leaders, even after the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. Of course, not many Premier League teams have an attacking set-up to match Liverpool’s, but compare the way Jurgen Klopp approached the game on Sunday to Jose Mourinho’s flat back ten plan when his Manchester United team played City.

That was an embarrassing performance from a club of United’s stature and I can understand why their fans were ashamed of what they saw, with Liverpool’s display against the same opponents showing what is possible with a little ambition. City are a great team and deserve to win the Premier League this season, but we saw a game that was a great advert for English football and I hope it sets the tone for the rest of this season.

Football should be about trying to win rather than avoiding defeat, but managers like Mourinho and Everton boss Sam Allardyce are ruining this game with their negative tactics and we should celebrate exciting games like the one we all enjoyed on Sunday.

