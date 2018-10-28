John Aldridge: An unhealthy trend has emerged that is killing the quality of the Premier League

Liverpool legend John Aldridge as said that the lack of ambition shown by the majority of Premier League sides is hurting the overall quality of the competition.

While the Premier League 'big six' of Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs have long been a class above the rest, statistics this year show that the sextet are more dominant than ever.

Teams outside the big six have recorded just three victories over the Premier League powerhouses through ten matchdays this season, with Aldridge citing Liverpool's easy 4-1 win over Cardiff yesterday as a typical example of an 'unhealthy' new trend.

Writing in today's Sunday World, Aldridge said that the Premier League is in danger of losing it's tag as the world's most exciting league if more teams don't adopt a more adventurous approach.

"A major issue has developed in England’s top flight over the last few years as an unhealthy number of teams are now playing got nothing more other than to try and avoid relegation and thatis affecting the quality ofthe competition," Aldridge said.

"Liverpool were undone by teams like Cardiff in recent years, but they have enough quality to finish them off now, but overall image of the game is at stake here. This was a mis-match from firstto last and Warnock and his players knew it would be with their defensive approach to the game.

"They barely showed any ambition from first to last and that is probably the only way they could go as it was clear that their players were several levels below Liverpool as they tried to survive rather than compete at Anfield. You often see games like this on the training ground during the week.

"Bring the youth team in and give them a chance to play against the first team and it ends up being an experience for them and a nice little work out for the main players but you don’t expect to see that in the Premier League. We see games like this every week in La Liga, as the teams at the bottom end of the table go into games knowing they have little or no chance of getting a positive result and it does nothing for entertainment levels."

