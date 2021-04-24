Joe Willock earns Newcastle late point as Liverpool's Anfield frustrations continue

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield with a goal in injury time.

An extra minute was added for a VAR decision which had ruled out a Callum Wilson goal in stoppage time and on-loan Arsenal man Willock took full advantage.

The unconvincing performance did little for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's hopes of restoring the club's battered reputation in the wake of the Super League controversy and even less for their top-four aspirations.

Mohamed Salah's goal from their first shot on target was a class apart as he succeeded where Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez came up short by scoring 20 Premier League goals in a season for a third time.

The Egypt international now has 93 in 140 league appearances and moved into the top 12 of the club's all-time goalscorers with 123 in 198 matches.

Unfortunately none of his previously prolific team-mates came anywhere close to matching him as despite a largely passive Newcastle allowing them plenty of opportunities, this was another laboured and disappointing afternoon in front of an empty Anfield.

Willock told BT Sport afterwards: "I'm happy to help the team again. I'm just trying to do my best, even if I get 10, 15 (minutes) or half-an-hour.

"We pushed very hard in the second half and were growing in confidence. Apart from the sloppy goal we gave away the boys did very well today."

On the disallowed goal, he continued: "I felt we didn't lose confidence. It's not easy at Anfield, so it shows how much we've grown in the past few weeks as a team. We were working in training on getting behind their high line.

"What we're showing now on the pitch is brilliant and I feel if we can continue we'll be safe for sure."

The Magpies' next game is against Arsenal and on-loan Gunners midfielder Willock said: "I don't know if I'm allowed to play.

"I'm a Newcastle player now and I'm enjoying every game, learning more and getting closer to the boys. I'm really enjoying my football at the moment."