Joao Cancelo leaves Manchester City on loan to Bayern Munich after bust-up with Pep Guardiola

Joao Cancelo has completed a shock loan move to Bayern Munich last night in the wake of a bust-up with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Relations between Cancelo and Guardiola had been deteriorating for weeks and reached a head when the Portugal full-back learnt he would not be starting City’s FA Cup game against Arsenal on Friday.

Cancelo reacted angrily, which led City to agree to allow the player to leave when his representatives presented a loan offer from Bayern, despite them being a Champions League rival.

The 28-year-old arrived in Munich yesterday afternoon ahead of a medical with the Bundesliga giants. He is joining on loan until the end of the season, although it is understood the deal will include an option for the German club to buy him for €70 million in the summer. Under UEFA rules, Cancelo will be free to face City in the Champions League should the English champions meet Bayern this season.

Cancelo had become increasingly frustrated with a lack of playing time since returning from the World Cup and was unafraid to voice his frustrations, which are said to have created tensions behind the scenes.

Cancelo signed a new contract 12 months ago that tied him to the club until June 2027 and was in the PFA Team of the Year last season as the Premier League’s best left-back.

