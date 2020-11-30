Jimenez 'comfortable' after operation on fractured skull following Luiz clash at Emirates

| 9°C Dublin
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez underwent an operation on his fractured skull following a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday's game, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The Mexican forward needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.
"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," Wolves said in a statement.
"He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.
"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help."
Jimenez, 29, scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.
Online Editors
Soccer Premium
The passing of a world icon last week hit one Dubliner in particular. "Maradona died on my birthday," says Alan Moore, a former Ireland international and Premier League player with Middlesbrough, himself one of the gifted players from this country of his generation. "I watched the World Cup in '86 where Maradona was my hero. When he passed on my birthday, I looked through the messages on my phone and they were all about Maradona. He was the reason I played football."
Soccer
Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sunday's 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.