Jeff Hendrick to consider next move after turning down chance to stay at Burnley

Jeff Hendrick has played his last game for Burnley and will now take time to consider his next move.

The out of contract Dubliner was not involved in his side's drubbing at the hands of Manchester City after turning down an offer to stay with the club.

Sean Dyche travelled to take on City without any of the players whose deals are about to expire and sources close to the Irish international have confirmed to independent.ie that the midfielder will be moving on.

The 28-year-old is in a good position as a free agent with extensive top level experience.

With spending levels in the summer transfer market likely to be reduced by the financial impact of Covid-19, Hendrick will have a variety of options available to him.

AC Milan have expressed an interest in the St Kevin's Boys product and the list of English top flight destinations available will be determined by the outcome of the relegation battle, with Newcastle among those interested.

Hendrick had started 22 matches for Burnley this term and Dyche wanted to keep the versatile operator in his ranks but contract talks ultimately went nowhere, with the player content to wait and see what other doors might open.

He would have needed to reach a short-term agreement to play beyond June 30 but that will not be happening.

Burnley paid more than £10m to sign Hendrick from Derby in the aftermath of his starring displays at Euro 2016.

Meanwhile, Ireland international Jonny Hayes has made what has been described as a 'significant financial sacrifice' to rejoin Aberdeen from Celtic.

Hayes has signed a two-year deal with the Pittodrie club.

"Jonny's determination and willingness to return here is illustrated by his generous gesture to make it happen," said manager Derek McInnes.

"He has never hidden his love for Aberdeen, so it is no surprise to me that he was prepared to make a financial sacrifice in order to return. He returns undoubtedly a better player for his experiences."

