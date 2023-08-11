Jason Burt: Man City are magnificent but the Premier League badly needs new champions

Manchester City are arguably the greatest ever Premier League team. They are certainly one of them. They are magnificent. They are entertaining. They have taken football to a new level. They are copied, studied, admired and envied. Under Pep Guardiola they have raised standards and are not just formidable but gorgeous to watch. Any game they are involved in is a gift.

But for the sake of the game, for the sake of the Premier League can someone else win the title this season! Please. That is not through a desire to deny City the achievement of becoming the first ever club to win four English titles in a row – they and Guardiola probably deserve that – but to bring back greater competitiveness.

There is far better football in the Premier League than in the Bundesliga. City have to earn their titles in the way that Bayern Munich do not. Bayern were poor last season and, yet, they somehow won an 11th title in a row. There are so many things to commend the Bundesliga for but competitiveness is not one of them.

Similarly in France, Paris St-Germain have been champions in nine of the last 11 seasons and yet have often been a club riddled by division and with the accusation of under-achievement constantly hanging over them.

In contrast, Italy has crowned four different league winners in as many years and is enjoying a resurgence in European football with three Champions League quarter-finalists plus runners up in the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Clearly Serie A is not yet at the level of the Premier League largely because of the financial disadvantage they have suffered over the past two decades, but competition has raised the standard and increased the drama.

One of the Premier League’s biggest selling points is the sell that any team can beat any other team on their day. In reality it rarely happens but it does feel fiercely competitive in the top half of the table. This season even finishing in the top eight will be an achievement.

There is the ‘Big Six’ but there is also Newcastle United and Aston Villa, both well-organised and well-financed. It is a ‘Big Eight’ now and then there is Brighton and Brentford, also both superbly run. Choosing a top four is therefore almost impossible. And yet most pundits and journalists are pretty sure as to who will finish on top, again. And that is City.

Almost all Daily Telegraph football writers canvassed have City as champions this season; 26 of the 27 BBC pundits asked for their predictions also chose City. The only exception was former Arsenal – and City – striker Ellen White.

If City win it will be six titles in seven years which, by any measure, is domination. And domination is not healthy. Even the season they missed out they finished second.

Fortunately we have had title races. For seasons Liverpool pushed City hard but it almost broke Jurgen Klopp’s side. Arsenal did it in the last campaign – and thank goodness they did because otherwise it would have been a procession – but were obliterated by an aggregate of 7-2 in the two league meetings.

Arsenal are largely being tipped to be City’s nearest challengers again and after another summer of heavy spending under Mikel Arteta it is, frankly, time to win. But is that fair when they are up against an awesome juggernaut being driven relentlessly by Guardiola?

At this point many readers will be screaming about the 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules which hang over City’s heads. They deny wrongdoing but in the court of public opinion there is an asterisk over their achievements until the case is resolved. And that may take time.

​Football is cyclical. Dominance comes and goes. It must have felt in Alex Ferguson’s pomp at Manchester United that it would never end and there were seven titles in nine years and then five in seven years. That is a similar level of dominance, twice over.

But ultimately it is not what we want. We want great teams. But we also want true competition and that is not about shuffling the pack on who finishes second, third or fourth and who misses out, but crowning different champions.

City’s run has been extraordinary and it is hard to see it ending until Guardiola leaves. Even then no-one would bet against them going again under his well-chosen successor. City are so well-organised. They have the financial power, also.

When City hired Guardiola I wrote that he would raise the bar; he would raise the standard in the Premier League and it was up to the other clubs to respond. That has happened but, as yet, not enough.

It has been the league with the most money for quite some time and has been able to attract the best players. But it is only in the last few years, and certainly since Guardiola and Klopp arrived, that the level of coaching has risen across the board.

And yet he stands above them all. It is no coincidence that Guardiola’s tactical moves are copied. He is, and always has been, ahead of the curve. Inverted full-backs? Guardiola moved on from them just as other teams started to do it. Asking a centre-half to step into midfield? Against Arsenal in the Community Shield he did not do this with John Stones. Again, just as others are copying it.

Guardiola and City will scoff at the suggestion that they need stronger challengers. They will point to how Liverpool and, then, Arsenal last season have pushed them to the limit. And, to a degree, that is right.

But, apart from one season, they have finished on top. What we need for the overall health of the league is a new name engraved on the trophy; a new champion.

It will raise the Premier League to even greater heights. In saying all of that, I think City will win it. And if they do it will be deservedly so.