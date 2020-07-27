Jan Vertonghen confirms Spurs departure after eight-year stint

| 15.7°C Dublin
Jan Vertonghen has confirmed his departure from Tottenham Hotspur after an eight-year stint at the London club.
The Belgian centre-back tweeted the news this morning after widespread speculation linked the 33-year-old with a move away from the club.
Vertonghen said: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans."
The former Ajax defender played 232 games for Spurs, scoring six goals and leaves the club as a free agent.
Vertonghen isn't likely to be the only departure from the club as manager Jose Mourinho seeks to build his own squad to improve on their sixth-place Premier League finish next season.
Online Editors