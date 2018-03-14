Jamie Carragher to escape police action after spitting incident, but the driver of the other car faces punishment

Carragher has offered a series of emotional apologies since the incident last Saturday, as he admitted 'he lost it for four or five seconds' as he made his way home from working on Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The pundit has since been suspended by Sky for the rest of this Premier League season and his future with the company will be reviewed at the end of this season, yet he will be relieved that he will face no police action over an incident that could have been viewed as an assualt.

I have already said I take responsibility for what happened. It was a moment of madness and I’m going to speak to the relevant people to ensure something like this never happens again. Again apologies all round. https://t.co/DSg6cQLQIW — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2018

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they will take no action against Carragher after Andy Hughes, the man he said he aimed his spit, opted not to pursue the case.