Jamie Carragher to escape police action after spitting incident, but the driver of the other car faces punishment
Jamie Carragher will not face any action from Greater Manchester Police after he was caught on camera spitting at a Manchester United fan who had taunted him.
Carragher has offered a series of emotional apologies since the incident last Saturday, as he admitted 'he lost it for four or five seconds' as he made his way home from working on Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The pundit has since been suspended by Sky for the rest of this Premier League season and his future with the company will be reviewed at the end of this season, yet he will be relieved that he will face no police action over an incident that could have been viewed as an assualt.
I have already said I take responsibility for what happened. It was a moment of madness and I’m going to speak to the relevant people to ensure something like this never happens again. Again apologies all round. https://t.co/DSg6cQLQIW— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2018
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they will take no action against Carragher after Andy Hughes, the man he said he aimed his spit, opted not to pursue the case.
However, Hughes will face some police punishment after he filmed the incident while driving with his 14-year-old daughter in the car, as he will attend a driver awareness course after he illegally used a mobile phone while driving.
Hughes has also told the Daily Mirror that he has received a stream of abuse since he opted to make the video public last weekend, as he confirmed he has received threats.
"We have been feeling under siege. It has been really worrying," he stated. "I have received threats, death threats and all kinds of abuse, and I don’t know how to deal with it. I worry for my daughter’s safety, I really do."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Jamie Carragher suspended from Sky Sports for the remainder of the season over spitting storm
- John Aldridge: I remember being spat at by Portugal defender Fernando Couto - I was tempted to smack him