Jamie Carragher sets a price that may force Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah

Jamie Carragher does not believe Liverpool will sell Mohamed Salah in this month’s transfer window, but he believes there is a price that may force the club’s owners to consider a deal.

Al-Ittihad are set to offer Salah an eye-watering contact that may be irresistible to the 31-year-old Egyptian, with a three-year deal worth over £60million-a-year tax-free on the table.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated he will not sanction the sale of Salah in the coming days, but Carragher’s thinks Liverpool’s resolve may be tested if they are offered a fee that would be hard to reject.

"'I think it’d have to be over £150million,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I’m not saying he’s worth that right now at his age but I don’t think £100m; you’re not replacing Mo Salah for £100m.

"'If they offered a crazy figure but as I said it is so late in the window. If it was earlier – maybe they might think about it because that is the model that they’ve had in the past but I don’t think Mo Salah is going anywhere.

"I can see Mo Salah playing until he’s in his late 30s so I think he might think, ‘I’ve got another three or four years’.

“Well he’s got another two years on his contract (at Liverpool) so I don’t know if he’ll stay after that but he’ll want to score as many goals as he can, win the biggest honours, break records.

“I think there’s time for him to go to an MLS, Saudi Arabia, maybe somewhere else in the future in his late 30s because I think he looks after himself.

“He’s such a professional and I think there’s still a lot more years in Mo Salah right now, but if you actually think of the model of FSG and the reason why Liverpool have had so much success, when someone made a crazy offer for Philippe Coutinho five or six years ago – Barcelona paid £130m.

“They didn’t try and replace Philippe Coutinho, they bought Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker and then Liverpool went on to win the lot.

“So in some ways it is the model of the ownership. You’ve bought Salah, you’ve had great years from him he’s over 30 now and someone made a ridiculous offer from him and it was earlier in the window.”

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge suspects Salah will make the move to Saudi Arabia and he is hoping another of Klopp’s star men doesn’t follow him.

"Salah could be one of the next big names to take the crazy cash on offer in the Saudi league - but that would not be my biggest concern,” Aldridge told Sundayworld.com.

"Liverpool have already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi league and Salah is the kind of mega name they will want.

"Liverpool's star man will be 32 next summer and if he is offered £1million-a-week and the club get a good fee for him, I can see it happening.

"The bigger concern for me are the reports linking Alisson Becker with a move to Saudi Arabia.

"While Salah may be at the back end of his playing career, Alisson is still the best keeper in the world and would be hard to replace.

"I like Caoimhin Kelleher and he is a fantastic No.2 for Liverpool, but Alisson is a class act and I hope the Saudis don't get their hands on him.

“The trouble is, Liverpool’s Brazilian stopper is great mates with Fabinho, who left Liverpool for the Saudi money a few weeks back.

"Footballers will all be talking about what is going on in Saudi and Alisson and Fabinho will have been talking about life in football's new world.

“I’m sure Fabinho and his family being treated like a king down there and they money is obviously tempting so, let’s see where this one goes.

"None of us saw this Saudi football explosion coming this summer and Liverpool have been hit harder than most clubs around Europe with the players who have left.

"Salah’s move might already be a done deal, but hopefully Alisson is not next.”