Jamie Carragher lends support to Sean Cox fundraising effort ahead of Liverpool clash at Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher offered his support to Sean Cox's fundraising effort as the Irishman continues his recovery from injuries suffered in a serious assault last April.

Dublin-born Cox is recovering from life-changing injuries sustained when he was attacked by rampaging 'Roma Ultras' ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash in April. Cox will require costly rehabilitation and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Ireland internationals Seamus Coleman and David Meyler have all donated €5000 to the fund, which people can donate to by following the link at the end of this article.

The Reds face Cardiff today in the Premier League and club legend Jamie Carragher was pictured outside Anfield with a collection bucket for Sean Cox, as well as posting a message of support on social media.

Great support for Sean Cox & @SFoodbanks at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/0zlJOcAQWa — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 27, 2018

Cox's wife Martina appeared on The Late Late Show last night, where she revealed that long road to recovery that her husband now faces.

"He's not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that'll tell you where he's at," said Martina.

"You say to him 'now, Sean try and move yourself up' and he will try and push, but he's always pushing more with the right side because the left side is the weak side, because of the injury to the right side of the brain.

"He has made progress, he wasn't doing that [a few] weeks ago. He was doing nothing, he was only slightly moving his right hand and squeezing our arms. Now he can hold a ball, hold a phone, he's scratching his head... that's something he always would have done. If you give him earphones he'll put them in his ears, so he knows what to do with things.

"It's very hard to paint a picture at this stage because I really don't know. Sean is at the very beginning of his journey. When you think about it it's been five and a half months and one month of that he was asleep. It's a very long slow recovery and we really don't know what the outcome will be. Obviously he's still not talking and that is a huge concern. We really don't know how that's going to pan out. I don't know about his mobility, I just don't know... it's still too early."

Patrons can register for the Fun Run online at: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/support_sean_cox_fun_run/2879/details or on the day at Dunboyne GAA Clubhouse.

Donations to the SupportSean campaign can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

