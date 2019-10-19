Jamie Carragher: 'Klopp's exceptional management skills keep Liverpool moving ahead of United'

Klopp was hoping to celebrate his first anniversary in charge by going level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Instead, Jose Mourinho secured a 0-0 draw by nullifying what he sarcastically described as "the last wonder of the world" - Liverpool's attack.

A forgettable game did not disguise the fact that Liverpool were becoming a force again, heading in the right direction under their relatively new coach as he faced up to the first objective of Champions League qualification.

Exactly three years on, Klopp is celebrating another anniversary in vastly different circumstances, this time taking on United to consolidate league leadership.

Now it is the United manager seeking to re-establish his club's status at the start of his first full season, his supporters desperately hunting for signs that they can break back into the top four.

So much of the build-up to tomorrow's encounter has focused on comparing the Liverpool and Manchester United of 2019. This is actually wrong and unfair on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His work should be compared to that of Klopp between 2015 and 2016.

The stats might say that Solskjaer's record in his first 29 matches is equal to Klopp's, but the reality is far grimmer for United. Whatever happens tomorrow, he is nowhere near replicating Klopp's early impact at Anfield.

There is no excuse for being so far behind. The United starting XI against Newcastle in their last fixture is the worst I can remember in the Premier League era, and yet the problems cannot all be attributed to a poor legacy.

We should not forget the side Klopp inherited in October 2015 was no better, arguably a lot worse, yet his impact was immediate.

For those who do not recall Klopp's line-up against Tottenham Hotspur on that first day, only Divock Origi, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne remain at the club. The back four included Mamadou Sakho and Alberto Moreno, while Jerome Sinclair and Connor Randall were substitutes.

In the months prior to Klopp's appointment, Liverpool's owners and recruitment team took as much flak as Ed Woodward today. Under Klopp, those same executives and scouts are hailed as among the smartest in the world, with the structure implemented by FSG presented as a template for others to envy, study and copy - the ultimate example of patience being rewarded.

In the story of the modern Liverpool we will talk about the club before and after Klopp's arrival. The club's transformation quickened after he was unveiled in October 2015.

Positive

It may have taken him three full seasons to win his first trophy at Liverpool - and he may win the Premier League in his fourth - but any rival chief executive (or pundit) studying his work and claiming it took a while to yield positive results is rewriting history.

Klopp led Liverpool to its current position by meeting a series of demanding but realistic targets one step at a time.

After a few months he had already led the club to two finals and notched up notable victories against Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. The signs of what would follow were there after a dozen games. It was a work in progress, but the work was already bordering on the exceptional as Liverpool reached the Europa League final.

He achieved Champions League qualification in his first full season after adding only three signings in the summer of 2016 - Sadio Mané from Southampton, Schalke's Joel Matip and Gini Wijnaldum. None of them were regarded among the most coveted in Europe when they joined.

Liverpool have been justifiably praised for making an increasing number of astute signings under Klopp - some of them very expensive - but look how many have improved and increased in value since joining the club.

Managers should never just be judged on who they sign or how much they spend. It is what they get from those players that tells you about their coaching ability. Liverpool did not make a senior signing last summer, yet they look even better now than a year ago.

That is what truly separates Liverpool today from the club's recent past when they finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2002, 2009 and 2014, got busy in the transfer market and went so far back they did not even qualify for the Champions League a year later.

It is also what differentiates them from Manchester United over the past four years. United have tried to re-establish themselves by signing players who, prior to their arrival at Old Trafford, were considered game-changers.

They can hardly be accused of failing to back their managers and invest in the squad. For an assortment of reasons, talented players have not improved. Most have gone backwards.

I wrote two years ago that if United had appointed Pep Guardiola they would not be waiting long for the title.

The same logic applies to Klopp. If he was United's manager the Premier League table would look very different today. Let's not forget, even amid this vast improvement, Liverpool finished below United in 2016 and 2018.

That sums up why, for all the crowing about owners and executives and scouts, the most important figure at any club is the manager. Get that right and everyone else looks better.

So what does this mean when Liverpool travel to United? For this fixture, absolutely nothing. Liverpool will finish well above United after 38 games, but a meeting at Old Trafford is a different beast.

There is much talk about Liverpool matching an 18-game winning streak in the Premier League, but there is another 18-game sequence worth emphasising.

Liverpool have lost 13 of their last 18 fixtures at Old Trafford in all competitions, which is staggering given United's deterioration since Alex Ferguson's retirement. It is not a venue for Liverpool to approach with bravado.

I know from experience how meaningless the standings of the clubs going into this game can be. With all the negativity surrounding United, I am reminded of playing them at Anfield in 2009. We had suffered the worst sequence of results for over 20 years and all the pre-match talk was of a United hammering. By the 93rd minute, Pepe Reina was running the length of the pitch to celebrate David N'Gog putting the finishing touches to a 2-0 victory.

We enjoyed our short-term triumph, only to realise as the months progressed that while we could always give a United bloody nose once a season, we were unable to inflict any lasting damage by keeping up with them.

Now the clubs are heading in different directions.

You can spend all the hours you wish detailing the work of owners, chairmen, chief executives and heads of recruitment, but if you want to sum up what Liverpool possess that United lack, really it comes down to this - a world-class manager.

