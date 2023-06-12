Jamie Carragher: Europe beware – Man City are leading a new era of English domination

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates and manager Pep Guardiola after winning the Champions League

Jamie CarragherTelegraph.co.uk

There was a recent ITV documentary entitled, ‘When English Football Ruled Europe’. It may be time for the producers to make preparations for Season Two.