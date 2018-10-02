Jamie Carragher blasts 'disgraceful' Manchester United and says Jose Mourinho went back on his word

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho 's time at Old Trafford is becoming increasingly "untenable" after their third Premier League defeat this season, according to former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher.

The United manager has been heavily criticised for an uninspiring start to the season and is under pressure to turn around a poor run. The lack of ambition from the Red Devils was evident in their 3-1 defeat against West Ham - who had not won at home until Saturday - where they started with five at the back, including Scott McTominay in central defence.

Mourinho's relationship with Paul Pogba has seen the pair's communication break down and the World Cup winner's performances on the pitch have taken a hit. Mourinho recently made an example of the French international, telling him in front of the whole squad that he was not longer Manchester United's second captain, but Carragher revealed on Monday Night Football that this is something he vowed to stop after he left Chelsea.

"I had a conversation with Mourinho when he left Chelsea," explained Carragher. "He said he learned you couldn't single out a player because they players don't accept this now. He's gone back to that. The players don't want that now, and that's why he's lost the dressing room.

"West ham hadn't won at home this season and (from) the midweek and cup and weekend, they (United) were not far away from a disgrace."

He added: "I didn't think he'd be manager next season but it could be quicker than that. He has a huge problem if he doesn't turn it around quickly. If he loses to Valencia and Newcastle it could be untenable. At the end of the hard fixtures, I think then it'll be a lot clear at what could happen. Sometimes it just gets that untenable and something has to happen."

United's struggles are also down to the star-studded players failing to produce in the moments they should. Against West Ham, Mourinho left out Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly from his match-day squad after a poor run of form. Pogba also had a weak game, but Carragher concedes that it is the manager who has to face the music for his team's display.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to leave the club unless Jose Mourinho goes (Martin Rickett/PA)

"Mourinho is the builder of teams, it's successful and he moves on but after three years after everyone is burned out. If you're the owner, Pogba, Martial and Bailey are you going to get rid of them or change the manager and keep the players?

"People are rightly asking if that football and style of management different. No other top team is playing the way they play."

United completed the least amount of sprints in the Premier League last weekend, 58, and Carragher believes this is further evidence that Mourinho has lost the dressing room. "Look how many Wolves made compared to United, 77. The biggest problem being bottom (of the sprints) is they're losing a game from early in the game. They should be right at the top."

Former Crystal Palace manager and Dutch legend Frank De Boer added that the lack of effort on the pitch makes a huge difference to top teams. "There is something missing there," he said.

"Body language is not there right now. If it's only five per cent less, it makes a big difference. This team should be in the top four for sure.

"The dressing room is not under controls. You have to try and get that spark back, it's quite difficult to control."

Independent News Service