Jamie Carragher backs 'brilliant' summer signing to come good for Liverpool despite slow start

Jamie Carragher has backed Xherdan Shaqiri to play a big part in Liverpool's season despite having limited opportunities in the opening games of the campaign.

The Swiss attacker was signed for a reported €15m from Stoke in the summer, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looking to add to his squad depth in an attempt to challenge Man City in the Premier League title race.

Shaqiri enjoyed a strong World Cup with Switzerland, qualifying for the last 16, but has found his game time limited since arriving at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has played just 27 minutes in the league across two substitute appearances but with a series of tough fixtures coming up for Liverpool, Carragher feels that Shaqiri could be a crucial squad player - and hailed the transfer as a 'brilliant buy'.

"I think it’s a brilliant buy for Liverpool," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"He’s been around a long time at big clubs and has great experience.

"You look at the price tag, his age as well, he will (make an impact). He made an impact at Leicester when he came on.

"It’s one of those buys where even if it doesn’t work out, there’s no way they’re not going to get their money back. So I think it works for everyone really.

"He plays more centrally for Switzerland, so maybe that’s something going forward for Liverpool also."

After winning their first four games to move to the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool now face into a brutal seven-game schedule that features Spurs, Chelsea, Southampton and Man City in the league, PSG and Napoli in the Champions League and Chelsea again in the Carabao Cup.

