Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville give their verdicts on Liverpool's title hopes

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe Liverpool are now ready to be crowned as Premier League champions, after they opened up a six point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City's shock defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester in their last two matches have given Jurgen Klopp's Reds a chance to move clear at the top of the table and former Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky Sports that they are now looking like champions in the making.

"City, in the last 18 months, have just gone away from everyone," he said. "There was no real challenge last season. It felt like the season was over at this stage last season.

"The fact Liverpool are with them now it maybe asks questions of this Man City side that we haven't seen before.

"I'm sure they'll answer them, I'm not questioning them in that way, but I think it's nice we have someone chasing this City side.

"This City side is a special side, and I think over the next four or five years we will be speaking about a special team in this Premier League era. But could a side win the league three or four years on the bounce?

"The great Manchester United sides found that difficult. There's always someone who wins the league out of nowhere. Could this be the season when someone else actually wins it, and could it be Liverpool.

"Liverpool can win the league."

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville would not enjoy the prospect of Liverpool ending their 29-year wait for a league title, but he admits it could happen in 2019.

"Liverpool showed all the hallmarks of a title-winning team," he said. "Good in defence, don't have to be at their best to win, good going forward, they can control games now.

"I always thought watching Liverpool 18 months ago was manic - in a good way. Everyone enjoyed watching Liverpool games, in the sense the game was always fast, it was always electric but then it always seemed to die off a little bit after 60 minutes when the energy went.

"This is a far more controlled unit and it's one that seems to have the composure, seems to have the belief. They'll be privately very happy and they'll be confident they can go all the way."

