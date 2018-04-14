Sport Premier League

James Milner couldn't resist having a dig at Harry Kane after Mo Salah's 30th Premier League goal

Mo Salah moved further ahead of Spurs striker Harry Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot race after notching his 30th of the campaign in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Egyptian looks set to finish atop the goal-scoring standings after his whirlwind season, with Salah currently sitting on 40 goals in all competitions after performing similar heroics in Europe.

Kane remains Salah's biggest threat for the Golden Boot, and is five goals behind on 25 after successfully claiming Spurs' second against Stoke City last weekend.

The England star drew some criticism from fans for lusting after a goal initially awarded to team-mate Christian Eriksen, and Liverpool's James Milner had a bit of fun at Kane's expense after Liverpool's win today.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Kane had been hurt by the criticism of his actions, and this cheeky tweet is sure to rub more salt in the wounds.

