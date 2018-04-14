James Milner couldn't resist a dig at Harry Kane after Mo Salah's 30th Premier League goal
Mo Salah moved further ahead of Spurs striker Harry Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot race after notching his 30th of the campaign in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
The Egyptian looks set to finish atop the goal-scoring standings after his whirlwind season, with Salah currently sitting on 40 goals in all competitions after performing similar heroics in Europe.
Kane remains Salah's biggest threat for the Golden Boot, and is five goals behind on 25 after successfully claiming Spurs' second against Stoke City last weekend.
The England star drew some criticism from fans for lusting after a goal initially awarded to team-mate Christian Eriksen, and Liverpool's James Milner had a bit of fun at Kane's expense after Liverpool's win today.
Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Kane had been hurt by the criticism of his actions, and this cheeky tweet is sure to rub more salt in the wounds.
Another hat-trick for Mo today.... just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel https://t.co/GPYt4vHMn8— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2018
Online Editors
Related Content
- Salah notches 40th goal of the season as Liverpool ease past Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace and Huddersfield secure thrilling wins as Premier League survival race heats up
- Wolves secure Premier League promotion after Fulham slip up