James Milner couldn't resist a dig at Harry Kane after Mo Salah's 30th Premier League goal

The Egyptian looks set to finish atop the goal-scoring standings after his whirlwind season, with Salah currently sitting on 40 goals in all competitions after performing similar heroics in Europe.

Kane remains Salah's biggest threat for the Golden Boot, and is five goals behind on 25 after successfully claiming Spurs' second against Stoke City last weekend.

The England star drew some criticism from fans for lusting after a goal initially awarded to team-mate Christian Eriksen, and Liverpool's James Milner had a bit of fun at Kane's expense after Liverpool's win today.