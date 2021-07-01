Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United for €85m with rivals City to reap €10m windfall from the deal

Jadon Sancho is on his way to Old Trafford. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Jadon Sancho will become the fourth most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history after the club finally agreed a fee worth €85m (£72.9m) with Borussia Dortmund for the England winger.

United will now finalise personal terms with Sancho, who is expected to sign a five-year contract once he has undergone a medical after the European Championship.

Old Trafford officials have been locked in talks with their Dortmund counterparts in recent days over a payment structure that will see United pay an €85m fee with no add-ons.

The news brings to an end a year-long transfer saga after United – who have been tracking Sancho since early 2019 – refused to meet Dortmund’s £109m valuation last summer.

Under the terms of a clause Manchester City negotiated with Dortmund when Sancho left the Etihad Stadium for £8m in 2017 that entitled them to 15pc of the profit on a future sale, United’s local rivals stand to net a £9.74m (€11.4m) windfall from the deal.

Sancho, 21, will become the fourth-costliest recruit in United’s history when the deal is finally completed after Paul Pogba, a club-record £89m signing from Juventus in 2016, Harry Maguire, who cost £85m from Leicester three years later, and Romelu Lukaku, whom they bought from Everton for £75m in 2017. Lukaku has since joined Inter Milan.

Solskjaer identified Sancho as a serious target as far back as early 2019 and believes the youngster is the ideal candidate to fill United’s troublesome right-wing berth in his preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

It would also free up Mason Greenwood to compete with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial for a central attacking role.

Sancho – who has scored 50 goals and claimed 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund – is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, even if he has endured a frustrating time at the Euros with England so far this summer.

Dortmund are eyeing the England U-21 and PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke as a potential replacement for Sancho.

Like Sancho, Madueke is London-born. The 19-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before leaving for PSV in 2019 and made his debut for England’s U-21s in March.

He has scored nine goals in 31 appearances for the Dutch club and his performances have caught the eye of a number of leading European clubs.

