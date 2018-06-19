Jack Wilshere announces he will leave Arsenal after 'being left with little choice' following meeting with Unai Emery
Midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced he will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month.
The 26-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since joining their academy in 2001, said he was "left with little choice" following discussions with the club, including new manager Unai Emery.
"I can confirm I will be leaving Arsenal Football Club when my contract expires at the end of June," Wilshere wrote on Instagram.
"Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons."
