'I've never seen humility like it in football' - Frank Lampard heaps further praise on Seamus Coleman

FRANK Lampard says that an honest conversation with club captain Seamus Coleman on his first day as Everton manager convinced the new Toffees boss of the Donegal man's qualities and he insists that Coleman is a "club legend".

Coleman, who joined the club from Sligo Rovers in 2009, played a key role as Everton avoided relegation from the Premier League. Video footage of manager Lampard hailing Coleman in the Goodison Park dressing room after they secured their top-flight status was widely seen and Lampard says he's been hugely impressed.

"On day one, Seamus came to me, sat in my office and was honest about the club, things that will remain private. But he was honest about the situation and the size of the situation," Lampard told evertontv.

“I could see straight away the burden Seamus was carrying, in a good way, because he cares so much, and he just wanted to change it. From then on, after those words, his actions have been something else: speaking, training, standards every day, performances in games.

“I have never seen humility like it, in my time in football.



“I heard a lot of good things about Seamus before I came to the club. He has gone there and beyond. I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player. You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those.”