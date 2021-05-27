Robbie Brady says he's ready for a new challenge after Burnley confirmed that his five-year spell at Turf Moor was over.

Brady was the club's record signing when he joined from Norwich City in January 2017 but recent seasons have seen the Dubliner struggle with injuries, and with his contract now running out, the Clarets will not offer the 29-year-old a new deal.

“It's been a little bit stop start,” Brady said.

“I would have loved if things had gone better at times, because I always backed myself to do well and help the lads out wherever I can. It was difficult in that respect but it's been brilliant and a big learning curve for me. I feel in a good place physically and mentally and I'm ready for a new challenge ahead now.”

“I've really enjoyed my time here,” added Brady, a £17m buy from Norwich five years ago.

“I've loved every minute and I'm really going to miss the lads. They have been a massive part of my career and I've made friends who I will hold onto for a long, long time. In that respect everything has been great.

“Unfortunately, I picked up a quite significant injury when I felt like I was almost reaching the peak of my game in that season where we finished in the European spots.

“We'd had a really good spell and picked up a lot of points but then I picked up the injury and that was me for almost a year. I found it difficult with the magnitude of the injury getting back. It was a long road and a hard road for me, personally, but I managed to get there.”

Manager Sean Dyche admitted that injuries had counted against the former St Kevin's Boys player.

“Robbie has been incredibly unfortunate with injuries,” said the Burnley boss. “In his strongest spell for us – when he was really flying and helped us qualify for Europe – he got a really serious injury. He came back from that and one or two other injuries to play his part in a strong time for the club.

“When he has played, he has been a credit to himself and a good servant to us as a club and we wish him well in the future.”