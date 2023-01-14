Ivan Toney sets Brentford on way to routine win over beleaguered Bournemouth

Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen fired Brentford up to eighth in the Premier League as Bournemouth’s collapse continued.

Toney’s first-half penalty and Jensen’s late strike earned a 2-0 win and inflicted a sixth straight defeat since the World Cup on the freefalling Cherries, all since Gary O’Neil was made their permanent manager.

It was a third consecutive Premier League win for the hosts and made it seven games unbeaten, a run which includes victories over Liverpool and Manchester City.

Thomas Frank’s enterprising side are now ahead of Liverpool, while only defeats for West Ham and Everton kept Bournemouth out of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth, still without a Premier League goal since the season restarted, could have gone ahead when Philip Billing swung in a cross for Kieffer Moore, but the Wales striker’s header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors were forced into a first-half change when Lewis Cook, hurt in an earlier 50-50 challenge with Jensen, tried in vain to continue before admitting defeat, with Ben Pearson replacing him.

The Bees took the lead moments later when Toney, back after missing two matches with a knee injury, chased a high ball from Yoane Wissa.

The striker was grappled to the floor by defender Marcos Senesi, giving referee Jarred Gillett what looked a simple penalty decision.

VAR might have spotted Toney actually held on to the defender’s arm until they reached the box, but the decision stood.

Toney, still to miss a penalty for Brentford, duly took his unblemished record to to 21 successful spot-kicks from 21 attempts.

It was the 26th-year-old’s 14th goal of the season and his sixth in his last five appearances, illustrating once again how much Brentford will miss him if he is banned by the Football Association over alleged breaches of betting rules.

Toney celebrated by cupping his ears in front of the Bournemouth fans, who had been giving him stick over the gambling charges.

Brentford continued to attack after the break and Josh Dasilva’s chip floated over the crossbar before Cherries keeper Neto denied Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo.

Wissa then had an opportunity at the far post but his volley flew well over.

Bournemouth’s best chance to equalise fell to substitute Siriki Dembele, who shook off three defenders before hitting a powerful drive which was saved by David Raya.

But the Bees promptly broke up the other end and Jensen converted Dasilva’s cross from the edge of the box to wrap up another impressive win.