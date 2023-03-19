| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s time for Bruno Fernandes to stand up and be a leader at Old Trafford

Paul McGrath

Bruno Fernandes has come in for criticism in recent times. Expand

Close

Bruno Fernandes has come in for criticism in recent times.

Bruno Fernandes has come in for criticism in recent times.

Bruno Fernandes has come in for criticism in recent times.

Bruno Fernandes has a chance to redeem himself by leading Manchester United to FA Cup glory this season.

I don’t like to criticise players or managers, but Fernandes has to appreciate what wearing the United captain’s armband means when the going gets tough.

Most Watched

Privacy