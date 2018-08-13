Sam Allardyce has hit out at new Arsenal manager Unai Emery for his tactics in the 2-0 loss to Man City, saying that the decision to play the ball out from defence was 'stupid'.

'It's the manager's fault' - Sam Allardyce slams Arsenal boss Unai Emery over 'stupid' tactics vs Man City

Sunday saw Arsenal play their first Premier League game since the 1995/96 season without Arsene Wenger in the dugout, but Emery was unable to lead the Gunners to a positive result as Pep Guardiola's side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

A goal in each half from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva settled the result, with Arsenal unable to impose themselves on the game.

Speaking on Talksport, former England manager Allardyce was highly critical of the tactics used by Emery, claiming that Arsenal should played more long balls rather than passing out from the back, which allowed Man City to press them and win back possession.

"It is the manager's fault," Allardyce said.

"Don't ask somebody to do against Man City what you shouldn't do. You shouldn't play out like that against Manchester City.

"What do Manchester City do? They press, press, press so why do you try and play out when they press, press, press?

"Even the Arsenal crowd cheered when he [Cech] dropped one in the opposition's half.

"We are getting obsessed with this stupid 'let's play out from the back, split the centre halves either side of the 18-yard box and go and play from there'… it's utter rubbish to play like that all of the time.

"When you're the best at it [like City] then you can do it."

