'It's the lowest of the low' - Emotional Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports over spitting incident

An emotional Jamie Carragher has broken down on air as he offered a full apology after being caught on camera spitting at a young girl, with Sky Sports suspending the former Liverpool star after the shocking incident last Saturday.

Carragher will not be part of Sky’s Monday Night Football coverage for the Stoke v Manchester City game tonight, with his future at the company now in serious doubt after he was caught on camera spitting at fans in car - with a 14-year-old girl in the passenger seat - following Saturday’s Man United v Liverpool game at Old Trafford.

Carragher issued a full apology following that incident, with Sky holding talks with their highly paid employee on Monday morning before issuing this statement: "Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie's actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people."

It was "a moment of madness" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car after being heckled pic.twitter.com/cHxpE9v7GI — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

Carragher’s emotionally-charged interview with Sky News captured his own agony following the incident, as he confirmed he has not offered his resignation to Sky Sports and admitting his actions were ‘a moment of madness’ that is a stain on his character and career. "It was a moment of madness. Four or five seconds. I wish I could go back and change it, but I can’t do that. It’s the lowest of the low," said Carragher.

"Watching those clips back, it feels like an out of body thing for four or five seconds. Whatever the circumstances for anyone, you can’t behave like that. It is unacceptable. "You are thinking to yourself; why did you react like that? You are a public figure and it is the only time I reacted like that. I can have no excuse and it devastating for the family involved and my own family. All I can do is apologise to the family."

Carragher was pressed on whether he should keep his job on Sky Sports, as he insisted that was not his priority after an incident he described as unacceptable. "It is Sky’s decision, not my decision. What I would say is there is no doubt that why I have done is disgusting. I apologise for it, I’m getting vilified and rightly so," he added. "If someone did that in the game, I would have vilified them for a few days.

"What I hope is that people who know me for the last few years, I hope I can show the real me moving forward. Hopefully people look at the last 25 years and realise that is not me, although I appreciate this is a huge mistake.

"I have brought shame on the name of Sky Sports. You say before about role models and people in the job I do, we are role models and people do look up to us."

A Danish TV company has now pulled Jamie Carragher from their coverage of Manchester United v Sevilla on Tuesday, with the final decision on his future at Sky expected in the coming days.

