It's past time that Mo Salah reminded everyone why he is one of the world's greatest players

John Aldridge

The Premier League returns on Monday

Mo Salah has struggled for form at times this season. REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Mo Salah has struggled for form at times this season. REUTERS/Phil Noble

They have been forced to sit back and watch Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take all the headlines for the last month – now Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland will want to bite back.

With Egypt and Norway failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, the main men at Liverpool and Manchester City will have had an uncomfortable few weeks.

