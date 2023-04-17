'It's obviously playing tricks in their heads' - Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Arsenal’s ‘disaster’

Gunners now second favourites in the title race after leading all season

Arsenal have surrendered their dominant position at the top of the Premier League after back-to-back draws against Liverpool and West Ham, with Roy Keane suggesting it would be “a disaster” if they finish behind Manchester City in the title race.

After Manchester City beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s leaders looked to be in cruise control and on their way to re-establishing a six-point advantage over their title rivals after scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes against West Ham through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

But, a week after losing a 2-0 lead to draw with Liverpool, Arsenal once again allowed their opponents back into the game when Said Benrahma tucked away a first-half penalty after Lucas Paqueta was brought down by Gabriel.

The Gunners had a chance to restore their two-goal cushion but Bukayo Saka put his spot-kick wide before Jarrod Bowen’s volley cost Arsenal two vital points.

The result leaves Arsenal just four points clear of City, who have a game in hand, with the two sides due to play each other in what could be a title decider at the end of the month.

Now former Ireland and Manchester United captain Keane has suggested anything less that a Premier League title success should be viewed as failure for Arsenal this season.

"Second wouldn't be a successful season,” Keane told Sky Sports. “They're out of all the cup competitions. The recruitment was good, they had a good start to the season. They were 2-0 up last week, they were 2-0 up again today, so these are huge moments.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"If they don't go on to win the league it's a huge disappointment. Arsenal have no distractions. They looked tired at the end [at West Ham], they were hanging in there against Liverpool last week. That's not a great message to say they're up for the fight and they're enjoying it. It's obviously playing tricks in their heads.

"In the last week or two, Arsenal have lacked composure, particularly when they've got into winning positions. They could still go on to win it because they're in a fantastic position if they can just keep their heads and have a bit of composure, but the question was if they were to finish second, it's a disappointment for Arsenal.”

Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville offered up an alternative view on the battle at the top of the table, as he insisted a runners-up finish would still be a success for Arteta’s young side.

"Arsenal have got to think they can play Friday Night Football against Southampton and go seven points clear - and then they've got the game of their lives at the Etihad,” said Neville. “If they win that game, they win the title. It's not doom or gloom for Arsenal.

"There was a little bit of a demonstration in the last half an hour from the Arsenal defenders where they were doing things a bit more rash. The other thing was that West Ham finished the game with more energy, while Arsenal had a full week to prepare for it.

"This title race began at Arsenal last week when you look at the fixtures. They have Newcastle away, City away, Chelsea at home and Brighton at home which will be difficult.

"If you said Arsenal would be challenging for the title at the start of the season, they would snap your hand off wouldn't they? Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season. They've gone from fifth. They've got young players. I'm not saying they won't be disappointed and heartbroken by it.

"What's happening now was always going to come. They were going to lose their nerve, lose their energy and make mistakes.

"That was a wobble today, but you're always going to have a wobble on the way to your first title. When Blackburn beat us for the first title in 1995, they had lots of wobbles on the way and they got over the line. And they stumbled over - and they might get there Arsenal, if they go that way.

"It's not a disaster. If I was Manchester City's players and I didn't win the league with Erling Haaland up front scoring 50-odd goals, with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez as well - I think that would be a disaster.

"Last season, they (Arsenal) struggled to get over the line to finish in the top four. The same players are still there. It wouldn't surprise me if they struggled to get over the line to win the title.

"And if they didn't do it, I would almost half expect it. That was a huge setback - but Arsenal not finishing in the top four is not the same as Arsenal winning the league."