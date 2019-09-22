Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted last season's Champions League win has lifted a weight of his shoulders, as he outlined the qualities his side will need to add Premier League glory to their collection this season.

'It's nice for me to tick that box' - Jurgen Klopp on why he feels the pressure has lifted for him at Liverpool

Klopp oversaw a series of near misses in Cup Finals with Liverpool and guided his team to a second place finish in last season's Premier League title race before winning the biggest prize in European football and he has told Sky Sports that his success in last June's final against Tottenham has changed perceptions of his spell as Reds manager.

"It's nice for me to tick that box," he said. "Some people said I was a nearly-man. I didn't feel like that - the finals I've reached shows something was okay - but it's nice. I don't have to worry about it any more.

"The year before we won the Champions League, we were the most exciting side in the competition. Wow! We were scoring goals like crazy. The Roma game (in April 2018) was a good example. Being 5-0 up then conceding two goals and it all changing; being so open, that's how we were that year.

"We are where we are because of the behaviour, the character of the players. When the team is playing with a consistent line-up, you can always create stories about players who aren't playing. But the relationship out in the dressing room, on the training ground is outstanding.

"It was before and it's even better now after winning something together. But we're dealing with personal situations. Influences are there from outside. There are challenges every day - someone playing has had praise, another hasn't - it's life. We deal with it in the best way we can."

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at Napoli on Tuesday night when they take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with Klopp insisting that setback will not derail his side.

"The longer it's been since the Napoli game, the more happy I am with the performance. It was so mature," he added.

"We lost three games in the Champions League group stage last season but none were like Tuesday's game. In many moments, we controlled the game as we wanted to but the decisive part is the last pass and that didn't happen for different reasons.

"We made wrong decisions, we stayed in the centre where they were really compact but in general, the maturity with which we played the game was a big step.

"The way you win this Premier League is through consistency. The reason we were both there right to the end last season was consistency. We pushed Man City and City pushed us. We still have to be more consistent - after winning 14 games in a row that might sound strange - but we have to keep it going because consistency is the only chance.

"From being surprised how good we are ourselves to getting used to it and using it are what we have to do now. You learn from your experiences and build on them. You try to do the right things again but more often."

Online Editors