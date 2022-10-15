It’s impossible to compete with Manchester City, warns Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says it is impossible for Liverpool to compete with Manchester City because they are unable to “act like them” in the transfer market.

The Liverpool manager claimed football did not want to confront the reality that City’s financial power meant keeping pace year after year was beyond their direct competitors.

And in a pointed remark directed at the recent comments of Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s sporting director, Klopp said most clubs “have a ceiling” when building a team.

Liverpool have been neck-and-neck with City for three of the past four seasons, but they are 13 points behind this campaign. The champions’ signing of Erling Haaland has consolidated their dominance. Asked how Liverpool could react ahead of the clubs’ meeting tomorrow at Anfield, Klopp said: “Oh, you won’t like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it. I know City will not like it. Nobody will like it. You’ve asked the question, but you know the answer.

“What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible. It is just clear, and again you know the answer.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything. Fine. But they can do what they want.

You have to compete with them. It is not a problem at all for me, it’s like it is. Don’t ask me that question because you always open this discussion and it’s me telling you. But you all know it.”

It is no secret Liverpool’s owners have spent years lobbying for a more thorough investigation into the commercial activities of the biggest-spending clubs whose transfer funding is subsidised by huge sponsorship deals. With Newcastle anticipating a similar power shift at the top of English football under Saudi ownership, Klopp doesn’t believe it is a level playing field.

“I heard now that at Newcastle somebody said, ‘There is no ceiling for this club’. Yes! He is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations, but some other clubs have ceilings,” he said.

