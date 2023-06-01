‘It’s hard to leave Liverpool, but he needs to play, he knows that’ – Stephen Kenny expects Caoimhín Kelleher move

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny anticipates that Caoimhín Kelleher will leave Liverpool this summer, indicating that discussions with the player suggest it’s the most likely scenario.

Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants to keep hold of the Corkman, but there have also been reports that Liverpool are open to offers that meet a certain valuation.

Kenny is of the view that the 24-year-old – who has played just five league games in his career – needs to get out now and gain sustained first-team experience.

“It looks like he'll be on the move this summer, and it can only benefit him because he needs to play games,” said Kenny.

“Obviously, he's not started games this year and it's been a problem for him. He's very, very talented.

“It's hard to leave Liverpool, it's such an iconic club, but he's not so young now. He's 24 and needs to play and he knows that.

“We've spoken regularly in the last year and he knows that himself. He knew that earlier in the season and I think he's been in dialogue with Liverpool about that for a long time, and it most likely will happen, I think, in the summer.

"It's not right normally to speak about a player moving, but he's at the stage where he's behind probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world (Alisson) and it's not going to get any easier.

“He can't afford not playing. He knows that and he's known that for a while. It's not easy. There's a process you go through with a club like that and it wouldn't be a surprise for him to move in the summer and he knows that.

“I think he's ready to go and play regularly because he needs to. The previous season, they'd been successful, winning the Carabao Cup, winning the cup competitions, a lot of matches; they were knocked out early this year, not so much football for him and he needs it.”

It has been a challenging year for Kenny’s young goalkeepers, with Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers both losing their place with Southampton and Bournemouth, respectively, but he isn’t concerned for the longer term.

“Very few people, only the real, real elite international players, of course, go through their careers without any pitfalls and have an absolutely upward trajectory,” said Kenny after naming his squad for the June 16 date with Greece.

“There's an inevitability that you hit some bumps on the road and certainly Gavin ... Gavin has played a lot of football this year and Southampton didn't improve by leaving him out. It's not as if their results improved.

“For Ireland, he's always been very good. He played very well against France and he always performs well for Ireland.

“Mark was excellent against Everton last week. It was great to see him get a game, and Caoimhín has never let us down either. He's a very talented goalkeeper.”