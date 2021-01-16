'It's given us a big boost' - Allardyce urges West Brom players to build on victory at Wolves

Sam Allardyce and assistant Sammy Lee were able to celebrate their first win with West Brom (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Victory gave the second-bottom Baggies fresh hope in their battle against the drop and Allardyce wants them to push on.
He said: “You have seen what a point here and there has done for Brighton and Fulham. If you win two on the trot at this time of year it’s massive because it puts the fear of God up the teams above us.
“Three points gets us to 11 points so if the lads wake up in the morning and want to look at the table they can see we have double figures for the first time, at long last.
“Game-by-game means we have to pick up points in every game. We have given ourselves a three-point platform.
Matheus Pereira scored twice from the penalty spot (Adrian Dennis/PA)
“Certainly under these circumstances, the disappointing start to the season and me wanting to try to turn things around has given us a big boost internally. The fans can hopefully have a good weekend and we’ve given them something to cheer.”
Pereira opened the scoring from the spot after eight minutes when Boly felled Callum Robinson.
Rui Patricio stopped Robinson making it 2-0 from close range before Silva scored his first goal at Molineux since his £35million summer move from Porto, netting from close range after Boly’s flick.
Boly then gave Wolves the advantage two minutes before the break when he swept in after Albion failed to clear Joao Moutinho’s corner.