It's Gavin Bazunu vs Nathan Collins as star Ireland duo set for Premier League clash

Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins, two of Ireland’s brightest prospects, will both play crucial roles as Euro 2024 qualification kicks off next month, but today they go toe to toe as Southampton host Wolves in a huge relegation ‘six-pointer’ (3.0).

Any player's first season in the top-flight will always be a learning curve, and Bazunu has been in the thick of it. The Saints have conceded the second-most number of goals so far this term with the ex-Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper keeping just one clean sheet in 21 games.

Despite the baptism of fire, there has rarely been a moment where Southampton looked like dropping their €14 million man. He has impressed in crucial wins over Chelsea and Bournemouth, and put two costly mistakes at Christmas behind him with a star display in their League Cup win over his former club Manchester City last month.

The former Shamrock Rovers man also won the Premier League Save of the Month award for November/December, after a stunning save at Liverpool.

He also hit 100 senior club appearances last December, an impressive feat for any 20-year-old. Bazunu, the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, will play a significant role as the rock-bottom Saints look to avoid relegation and prolong their 10-season spell in the top-flight.

A win against 15th-placed Wolves would go a long way in securing safety. Southampton are in dismal form with eight defeats in nine. Only five points separate the sides, with Wolves winning 1-0 when they met last September. Bazunu may fancy his chances of a clean sheet however, as Wolves 15 goals in 21 games is the lowest in the division.

“What we have to do is make sure we get results quickly,” said under-fire Saints boss Jones, who took the reins last November. “We've been very close on a number of occasions. I genuinely believe that I can (keep Southampton up).”

Bar his three-match suspension last October, Collins had started every league game for Wolves until he was dropped last weekend. Lopetegui opted to give new signing Craig Dawson his debut after joining from West Ham, and impressed with a goal and clean sheet as Wolves swept Liverpool aside in the 3-0 win.

Collins was also benched in Wolves League Cup quarter-final defeat to Nottingham Forest last month, and Lopetegui gave no indication if the Leixlip native will return to the starting 11 in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We demand high standards. Southampton are a very good team and it will be an important three points for them and us. It’s going to be a very hard match so we have to be ready” said Lopetegui.

Another young Irish talent catching the eye at Wolves is midfielder Joe Hodge, who signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at Molineux last month. The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in the top-flight, and Lopetegui has taken a shine to him.

The Wolves boss recently blocked a possible loan move away from the club, with Hodge making five Premier League appearances to date. The Ireland U-21 cap has also earned plaudits after encouraging cup displays against Liverpool and Leeds this term, and is set to play a role as Wolves look to avoid the drop.

On the international front, with Caoimhín Kelleher still second choice at Liverpool, and Mark Travers out of favour at Bournemouth, Bazunu looks nailed on to start when France visit Lansdowne Road next month. Collins is expected to start too, having played every minute of Ireland’s last nine matches, while Kenny may opt to give Hodge a first senior call-up.

But this weekend their focus will be on the relegation six-pointer at St Mary’s, as both clubs fight for Premier League survival.

Southampton v Wolves, 3.0.